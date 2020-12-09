More post-season honors for FHS fall athletes

Post-season honors for area soccer and football players have been released recently.
Fredericktown High School was well-represented in both sports.
From the Blackcats football team, Malachi Kyle (hybrid, offense) and Brayden Lee (defensive end) made SMAFCA All-Region. Four players made the Class 3, All-District Team. Kyle was first team at running back and first team at returner. Lee was first team on the defensive line. Mason Adams was second team on the defensive line, and Hunter Hennen was second team at defensive back.
For the Cats' soccer squad, Leyton Boswell was first team All-District and first team All-Region. Nate Miller and Patrick Sikes were second team All-District. Sikes was also named Academic All-State Team.
