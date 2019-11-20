{{featured_button_text}}

With the fall sports season ending, and basketball practices beginning, some post-season recognition has come for more Fredericktown High School athletes.

Football all-conference selections include seven FHS players. Seth Laut is first team tight end (voted unanimously), first team defensive end, and MAFC Defensive Line MVP. Malachi Kyle was named first team athlete (unanimous) and first team returner (unanimous). Wide receiver Ethan Flanagan made the first team offense as well. Evan Burrows was second team quarterback. Linebacker Tristen Casby and defensive back Reese Francis made second team defense and guard Trevan West was an honorable mention selection.

For the FHS soccer squad, Grant Shankle received first team all-district honors, while teammates Leyton Boswell and Jedediah Dewey were named second team.

The Fredericktown volleyball team saw Linley Rehkop named first team all-conference and second team all-district. Mallory Mathes was a second team all-conference selection.

In softball, the Blackcats Brezlyn Boswell was named honorable mention all-district.

