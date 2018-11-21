The Fredericktown Rotary Club honored the Fredericktown High School senior girls and boys basketball players Nov. 12.
Coach Scott Davis, the girls basketball coach, introduced each of the players and told how much each of these girls have meant to the team through the years. Seniors Marissa Hale, Maddie Burrows, and Kylee Bastie were awarded plaques for their years of effort and hard work in to make the basketball program a success. Ariahna Green was not able to attend and Coach Davis will deliver her plaque.
Coach Joaby Sikes introduced the senior boys on the basketball team. Coach Sikes said how glad he was to have such a large group of seniors and he felt this group would provide leadership and maturity to this year’s team. Seniors Colton Rehkop, Logan Winkleman, Dylan St. Clair, Clark Penuel, Seth Miller, Brett Chitwood, and Noah Korokis were awarded plaques for their effort and loyalty to the basketball team.
