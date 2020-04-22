Saluting Spring Season Seniors

Senior Night has become a tradition for high school athletes ending their careers in their various sports.
This year, spring athletes did not get to have a senior season, much less a Senior Night. Still those athletes deserve to be recognized. For Fredericktown golfers, their final home meet would have been April 16 against Potosi. The FHS baseball team would have had Senior Night April 21 against Central.
There are two Fredericktown senior golfers. They are Peyton England and Daniel Bathe.
Peyton is the son Jason England and Tammie Sigman. His plans after graduation are to go to college to become a teacher. Peytson says his favorite golf memory is "when Daniel and I rented a golf cart, and we were out on the field and I retrieved my ball from the water and Daniel drove away with the cart and laughed menacingly."
Daniel is the son of Dan and Shonda Bathe. He says his plans after graduation are to go to "Mizzou to pursue a bachelors in chemistry and then going to UMKC to earn a pharmacy license."
Daniel's favorite golf memory is "the slim amount of time my junior year, when I was able to play horrible golf with two of my closest friends."
Fredericktown has seven senior baseball players. They are Nehemia Brubacher, Collin Corcino, Jeffrey Couch, Ethan Flanagan, Russell Matthews, Joseph Price, and Lane Wagganer.
Nehemia is the son of Ben and Erin Brubacher. 2020 would have been his first season with the Blackcats. He plans to attend Mineral Area College. He says his favorite memories of baseball were just going to practice everyday.
Collin is the son of Javy and LaDonna Corcino. He plans to attend Southeast and get a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. Collin says his favorite FHS baseball memory was the bus ride to Branson his freshman year.
Jeffrey is the son of Matthew and Ginger Coach. He is planning to attend Mineral Area College. Jeffrey says his "favorite memories are just hanging with the homies."
Ethan is the son of William and Heather Flanagan. He plans to join the work force. Ethan's says his favorite memory is beating Central in the conference tournament.
Russell is the son of Russell and Rita Matthews. He plans to attend college and to join the state highway patrol. Russell says his favorite memory is hitting his first home run his sophomore year.
Joseph is the son of Levi and Maria Price. He plans to attend Lincoln Tech to become a welder. Joseph says his favorite FHS baseball memory is "going to McDonald's after every practice to hang out."
Lane is the son of Gene and Jill Wagganer. He plans to get a degree in education. Lane says his favorite memory is "face planting in practice."
Next week, the Democrat News will recognize senior track athletes and senior girls soccer players.
