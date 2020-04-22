Saluting Spring Season Seniors

Nehemia is the son of Ben and Erin Brubacher. 2020 would have been his first season with the Blackcats. He plans to attend Mineral Area College. He says his favorite memories of baseball were just going to practice everyday.

Collin is the son of Javy and LaDonna Corcino. He plans to attend Southeast and get a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. Collin says his favorite FHS baseball memory was the bus ride to Branson his freshman year.

Jeffrey is the son of Matthew and Ginger Coach. He is planning to attend Mineral Area College. Jeffrey says his "favorite memories are just hanging with the homies."

Ethan is the son of William and Heather Flanagan. He plans to join the work force. Ethan's says his favorite memory is beating Central in the conference tournament.

Russell is the son of Russell and Rita Matthews. He plans to attend college and to join the state highway patrol. Russell says his favorite memory is hitting his first home run his sophomore year.

Joseph is the son of Levi and Maria Price. He plans to attend Lincoln Tech to become a welder. Joseph says his favorite FHS baseball memory is "going to McDonald's after every practice to hang out."