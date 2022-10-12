 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senior Night

  • 0
FHS Football Senior Night

In their final home game of the 2022 season and their high school careers, Fredericktown High School senior football players and their parents are recognized prior to kickoff, Friday. Those seniors are, from left, Lakota Cowling, Michael Akins, Eli Aslinger, TJ Bowling, Jordan Collier, Isaac Smith, Koda Hodge, Jesse Stacy, Cooper Durr, Andrew Starkey, Dylan Porter, and Garrett Marler.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played three matches last week and has three more this week. Over the weekend, the Blackcats com…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News