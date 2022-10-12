Senior Night
It took a long touchdown run in the final 65 seconds of the game, but the Fredericktown Blackcats were able to overcome a 14-0 deficit and win…
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played three matches last week and has three more this week. Over the weekend, the Blackcats com…
The Fredericktown High School soccer team defeated St. Paul Lutheran, 4-0, Sept. 29.
The Fredericktown High School softball team held its senior night, Monday (Oct. 3).
The Fredericktown High School tennis team defeated Sikeston, 9-0, Monday, Sept. 26.
The Fredericktown High School soccer team defeated St. Paul, 7-0, Monday to improve to 2-2 on the season.
The Fredericktown High School tennis team played four matches last week and has three more this week.
The Fredericktown High School Soccer team lost the seventh place game in the Hillsboro Invitational, Saturday morning.
The Fredericktown High School softball team won two of its last five games.
The middle school and high school runners raced in the Bismarck Invitational, Sept. 17, at MAC.