Seven medals for cross country Cats

The middle school and high school runners raced in the Bismarck Invitational, Sept. 17, at MAC.

Fredericktown eighth grader Laila Stephens set the tone, finishing in first place overall in the middle school race. Breanna Bone and Larkin Strong also medaled, finishing in tenth and 21st, respectively.

The high school boys raced next with great form as a team, all finishing within less than a minute of each other. Caleb Jenkerson led the pack, followed by Braden Braswell, Mark Heine, Ethan Vance and Isaac Pirtle.

The high school girls ran last, with all four finishing in the top 30 of the junior varsity race for medals. Freshman Julianna Lunsford led the squad in 11th place, trailed by Maddison Phares in 16th, Patience Garland in 27th and Shyanne Roark in 28th.

Overall the girls runners brought home seven medals on the day.

The Cats will race next Sept. 27, at Farmington.