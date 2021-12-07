Six Blackcats selected for all-conference football

The Fredericktown High School football team had six players selected for the MAFC White Division All-Conference Football Team.
Carter Cheaney was first team punter and honorable mention quarterback.
Garrett Marler was honorable mention at running back and outside linebacker.
Lane Sikes was first team defensive back and second team wide receiver and returner.
Jerry Couch was selected first team on the offensive line.
Isaac Smith was first team defensive line and second team offensive line.
T.J. Bowling was honorable mention middle linebacker.
