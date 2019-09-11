{{featured_button_text}}

The FHS soccer team won its season opener, 4-0, at St. Clair, Sept. 4. 

The Cats jumped to a 1-0 lead on a breakaway goal by Grant Shankle. The lead remained 1-0 at halftime. In the second half, Nate Miller scored twice and Jed Dewey scored off of a header on a corner kick assisted by Leyton Boswell. 

Next, the Cats played in the Notre Dame Tournament. Fredericktown lost its opener, 5-2 to the host team, Thursday. Shankle scored twice for the Cats. Both goals were assisted by Miller.

The Cats recorded their second victory, while playing in their match in three days, Friday. They defeated Sikeston, 3-2. Shankle and Patrick Sikes scored, and Miller added another assist.

Saturday, the Cats lost 6-0 to Jackson.

Fredericktown hosts Sikeston, Thursday.

