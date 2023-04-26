The Fredericktown High School soccer team lost 3-1 to Cape Central, Monday, here. Lauren Hale scored the Cats’ goal.

April 20, the Cats lost 5-0, at St. Clair. The Bulldogs led 2-0 at halftime.

The Cape Central match was the first of four for Fredericktown this week. The Cats hosted Cape Notre Dame, Tuesday (after press time).

They play Troy Buchanan and host St. Louis Christian in the Christian High School Tournament, Friday and Saturday.

Monday, May 1, the Cats will host Saxony Lutheran for Senior Night.