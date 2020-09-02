 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soccer Cats compete in jamboree
0 comments

Soccer Cats compete in jamboree

{{featured_button_text}}
dawson buford

Dawson Buford advances the ball for the Cats against Sikeston in the preseason jamboree, Aug. 15, at Perryville. The Cats play in the Notre Dame Soccer Fest, Sept. 3-5, in Cape Girardeau. Fredericktown plays Sikeston at 5 p.m., Thursday; Poplar Bluff at 4 p.m., Friday; and Jackson, at noon, Saturday.
Colton Francis

Colton Francis passes the all to a teammate in the jamboree, Aug. 25.
Brandon Dowd

Cats' goalkeeper Brandon Dowd kicks the ball upfield.
patrick sikes

Patrick Sikes battles a Sikeston player for a loose ball.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News