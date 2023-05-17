The Fredericktown High School soccer team lost to Perryville, 6-0, Monday, at St. Pius High School in Festus.

The team met in the semifinals of the Class 2, District 1 Tournament. The Cats entered the tournament seeded fifth. The Pirates are the top seed.

Fredericktown reached the semifinals with a 4-1 victory over No. 4 Affton, May 13. The match began almost three hours late after multiple delays for lightning.

Lauren Hale scored first for the Cats with 17:37 to play in the first half. Gabby McFadden converted a penalty kick with 9:45 to play in the first to make it 2-0.

Lindy Hinkle scored the Cats' third goal with 29:10 left in the second half. Affton's Sydney Hallenberg scored less than a minute later to make it 3-1, Cats. Fredericktown's Yesinia Grado scored with 1:24 to play in the match to help seal the victory for Fredericktown.

Fredericktown assists came from Livee McFadden and Aiana McLaughlin. Hale got the victory in goal.