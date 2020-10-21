 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soccer Cats host Pink Out match
0 comments

Soccer Cats host Pink Out match

{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High school soccer team hosted Saxony Lutheran, Oct. 14, in the team's "Pink Out" night. Players from both team held signs displaying who they "Play For," as part of a cancer awareness theme.

Fredericktown and Saxony hope to make the match an annual event with a traveling trophy, which the Crusaders took home in 2020. Saxony Lutheran defeated the Blackcats, 4-0.

Fredericktown's match, scheduled for Oct. 19, at Perryville was postponed due to weather. The match has not been rescheduled. The Cats host Cape Central today (Oct. 21) and they host De Soto, Thursday. Their final regular season match is Oct. 26, at Sikeston.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blackcats racing toward MAAA meet
Sports

Blackcats racing toward MAAA meet

  • Updated

The Fredericktown High School cross country team started the week off Sept. 29, in Farmington for a 2-mile race on the track. Junior Lyndan Gr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News