Soccer Cats host Pink Out match

The Fredericktown High school soccer team hosted Saxony Lutheran, Oct. 14, in the team's "Pink Out" night. Players from both team held signs displaying who they "Play For," as part of a cancer awareness theme.

Fredericktown and Saxony hope to make the match an annual event with a traveling trophy, which the Crusaders took home in 2020. Saxony Lutheran defeated the Blackcats, 4-0.

Fredericktown's match, scheduled for Oct. 19, at Perryville was postponed due to weather. The match has not been rescheduled. The Cats host Cape Central today (Oct. 21) and they host De Soto, Thursday. Their final regular season match is Oct. 26, at Sikeston.

