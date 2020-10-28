Soccer Cats in district tournament, Saturday

The Fredericktown High School soccer team will play in the Class 2, District 1 Tournament, Oct. 31.

Fredericktown will face the Affton Cougars, at 11 a.m., Saturday, in Perryville. The winner will face top seed Saxony Lutheran, at 4:30 p.m., Nov. 2.

In a week filled with weather postponements and location changes, the Cats played three matches last week.

Wednesday, Fredericktown had a scheduled home match with the Cape Central Tigers. Due to a wet field, the match was moved to a neutral site at Saxony Lutheran. It was a back and forth match, as the Blackcats tied it at 1-1, 2-2, and 3-3, before the Tigers scored the final goal for a 4-3 victory.

Fredericktown hosted De Soto, Thursday. The Dragons broke open a 1-1 tie with three straight goals. FHS battled back to score twice, but fell just short, at 4-3.

October 23, the Cats lost 8-0 at Perryville, in a match originally scheduled for Oct. 26.

