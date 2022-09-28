 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soccer Cats lose defensive battle with Warriors

simmons

Reid Simmons moves the ball up the field against Fox, Saturday.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School Soccer team lost the seventh place game in the Hillsboro Invitational, Saturday morning.

The Cats and the Fox Warriors battled to a 0-0 tie through regulation and two overtime periods. The match then went to penalty kicks, where Fox prevailed, 4-3. Miguel Millan, Marcos Navarette, and Eddie Lopez scored on their penalty kicks for the Cats.

In pool play, the Cats lost 6-0 to Hillsboro, Sept. 19. They lost 3-2 to Washington, Sept. 20, as Millan and Austin Pullen scored unassisted goals. September 21, the Cats lost 9-1 to Washington.

In regular season action, the Cats lost 5-1 to Poplar Bluff, Sept. 26, here. Gage Montgomery scored his first high school goal for the Cats. The Fredericktown junior varsity played a half and defeated the Mules, 3-1. Oscar Millan scored twice and Reid Simmons added a goal for FHS.

The Cats play at Windsor today and at St. Paul, Thursday.

