Soccer Cats play in district tourney, Saturday

The Fredericktown High School boys soccer team wraps up its regular season today (Oct. 26), as the Cats host Valley Park.

They will play a first round match in the Class 2, District 1 Tournament, Oct. 29, at Perryville. The No. 6 seed Cats play the host No. 3 seed Pirates at 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

In their most recent action, the Cats lost 4-1 at Sikeston, Monday. Miguel Flores scored for the Cats. FHS also lost to De Soto, 4-0, Oct. 20, here; and 8-0 to Cape Central, Oct. 19, here.

The junior varsity Cats defeated Cape Central, 4-1, as Oscar Millan scored twice, and Brandon Martinez and Gage Montgomery each scored once.

The junior varsity lost 2-1 to De Soto, as Martinez again scored for FHS.

The junior varsity defeated Sikeston, 2-0, as Millan and Landon Merriman each scored.