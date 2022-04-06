Soccer Cats score two overtime victories

The Fredericktown High School soccer team played just three of scheduled matches through Monday, but they made the most of the going 3-0 and winning their last two in overtime.
March 29, at home, the Cats defeated St. Vincent 4-3, as Ava Penuel scored just 75 seconds into extra time. The goal came as Penuel headed in an Alivia Buxton corner kick.
The Cats took an early 2-0 lead on a pair of goals by Kyndal Dodd. St. Vincent scored late in the first half to trim the Cats' lead to 2-1. Buxton gave the Cats their two goal lead back, scoring in the first minute of the second half.
FHS keeper Amelia Miller made a big save late in regulation and earned the victory in goal. Callie Slinkard added an assist for Fredericktown.
Fredericktown's next match came April 4, at Farmington. The Cats jumped to a 3-0 lead and eventually recorded another 4-3 victory.
Buxton scored twice in the first half and the Cats led 2-0 at the intermission. Penuel scored to give Fredericktown a 3-0 lead less than five minutes into the second half. The Knights recorded two goals and trailed 3-2 with 35 seconds left when they were awarded a penalty kick. The converted penalty tied the game at 3-3, as the teams moved to extra play.
Nearly half way through the ten minute overtime, Buxton scored for a hat trick and the victory.
Buxton, Penuel, and Gabbie McFadden each had assists for Fredericktown.
The Cats are scheduled to play Rosati-Kain at 4 p.m., April 11 (on the grass field), in group play at the Hillsboro Tournament. Frederickton will play Perryville at 5:45 p.m., April 12 (turf field), and complete group play at 4 p.m., April 14 (turf) against St. Clair.
Record breaking day at Ste. Gen.
The FHS boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Ste. Genevieve, April 1 for the Old Settlement Meet.
Fredericktown's Linley Rehkop had a record breaking day, setting new school records while winning the 100 meter dash in 12.70 seconds and the javelin with a throw of 119'3". Rehkop was also third in the long jump at 15-00.25.
Marshall Long took second in the discus with a throw of 135-11.00.
Calie Allgier was fifth in the 100 meters at 13.6 and seventh in the 200 at 29.25.
Mark Heine was fifth in the the high jump at 5:06.25.
Carter Cheaney was sixth in the 200 meters at 24.82.
Caleb Jenkerson, Donnie Laut, Braden Braswell, and Dane Sensel combined to take sixth in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:50.86.
PJ Reutzel was seventh in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 19.83.
Ava Laut, Lizzie Crouch, Patience Garland and Laci McClellan combined to place seventh in the 4x800 relay with a time of 11:34.94.
Curtis Lewis took eighth in the javelin at 110-02.50.
The track teams head back to St.e Genevieve April 8 for the Taylor Werner Invitational.
Baseball 2-1 in tourney
The Fredericktown High School baseball team won two of three games in the Annual Fredericktown Wood Bat Tournament, this past weekend.
Friday night, the Cats defeated Arcadia Valley, 15-5, avenging an 8-5 loss to the Tigers earlier in the week. Fredericktown trailed 5-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, but exploded for nine runs to take the lead for good. The Cats added five in the fifth to grab the ten-run victory.
Devin Souden got the victory, going all five innings and allowing three earned runs on three hits and three walks, while striking out seven. On offense, Zander Stephens, Benji Brubacher, Dakota Weber, and McCoy Clark each had two hits. Brubacher homered, drove four runs and scored three times.
Saturday morning, the Cats lost 11-1 to St. Pius. Ryan Souden had two of the Cats three hits and drive home the only run.
In the final game of the tournament, the Cats defeated Jefferson, 11-10. The Cats led 9-2 after three innings, but the Blue Jays scored five in the fourth and three in the seventh to tie the game at 10-10. Fredericktown scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory.
Garrett Marler had two hits, three runs batted in, and got the victory in relief. Easton Wood had three hits and a walk and scored four runs.
The Cats play at Thursday, at Farmington.
Golf Team
The Fredericktown High School golf team opened the 2022 season with a fifth place finish in the 11-team North County Invitational, March 30, at St. Francois Country Club.
The Cats shot a collective 377. Grant Ebert and Eli Aslinger led the Cats, as both shot 86. Braydon McMinn shot 102, Braxton Neel shot 103, and Dalton Winick shot 120.
The Cats play in the Farmington Invitational today and the West County Invitational, Friday.