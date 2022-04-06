Soccer Cats score two overtime victories

FHS keeper Amelia Miller made a big save late in regulation and earned the victory in goal. Callie Slinkard added an assist for Fredericktown.

Fredericktown's next match came April 4, at Farmington. The Cats jumped to a 3-0 lead and eventually recorded another 4-3 victory.

Buxton scored twice in the first half and the Cats led 2-0 at the intermission. Penuel scored to give Fredericktown a 3-0 lead less than five minutes into the second half. The Knights recorded two goals and trailed 3-2 with 35 seconds left when they were awarded a penalty kick. The converted penalty tied the game at 3-3, as the teams moved to extra play.

Nearly half way through the ten minute overtime, Buxton scored for a hat trick and the victory.

Buxton, Penuel, and Gabbie McFadden each had assists for Fredericktown.

The Cats are scheduled to play Rosati-Kain at 4 p.m., April 11 (on the grass field), in group play at the Hillsboro Tournament. Frederickton will play Perryville at 5:45 p.m., April 12 (turf field), and complete group play at 4 p.m., April 14 (turf) against St. Clair.