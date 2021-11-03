Soccer cats' season ends in districts

The Fredericktown High School soccer team competed in the first round of the Class 2, District 1 tournament, Saturday, in Perryville.
The Cats, seeded seventh, took on No. 2 seed Saxony Lutheran. The Crusaders won the match, 7-0 to advance to the semifinals.
The loss ended Fredericktown's season.
Saxony will play top seed and host Perryville in the district championship at 5 p.m., today.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Alan Kopitsky
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today