Soccer cats' season ends in districts
Soccer cats' season ends in districts

landon

The Cats' Landon Merriman, tries to get past a Saxony Lutheran defender.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Fredericktown High School soccer team competed in the first round of the Class 2, District 1 tournament, Saturday, in Perryville.

The Cats, seeded seventh, took on No. 2 seed Saxony Lutheran. The Crusaders won the match, 7-0 to advance to the semifinals.

The loss ended Fredericktown's season. 

Saxony will play top seed and host Perryville in the district championship at 5 p.m., today.

