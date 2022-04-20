Soccer Cats second at Hillsboro Tournament

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team took second place in the Hillsboro Tournament, which concluded, Saturday.

In pool play, Fredericktown tied Perryville, 0-0, Tuesday. They defeated St. Clair 6-3, Thursday and then defeated Rosati-Kain, 5-0, Friday.

Against St. Clair, the Cats got five goals from senior Alivia Buxton. Gabbie McFadden scored one.

Against Rosati-Kain, Buxton scored four times and Ava Penuel scored once. Buxton became the FHS girls career goal scoring leader in the match. She finished the match with 66 career goals.

In the championship game, Saturday, the Cats lost 8-1 to Fox High School. Buxton scored for the Cats.

Fredericktown plays April 25, at Cape Central.

Baseball team tops Hornets

The Fredericktown baseball team defeated Crystal City, 12-6, Monday.

The Cats jumped to an early lead with four runs in the top of the first against the Hornets. The Cats scored three more in the third and led 7-3 entering the fifth inning.

Ryan Souden had three hits, including a double. He drove home two runs and scored three. Garrett Marler had a home run and a walk and scored three runs. Devin Souden got the victory for the Cats. He pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits.

April 14, the Cats lost 16-8, at Ste. Genevieve.

They host Central, Thursday and Kingston, Friday.

Track Cats compete at Farmington

The Fredericktown High School track teams competed in the Simpson Relays, Thursday, at Farmington.

For the boys, Marshall Long placed second in the discus at 147-06.5. He was also fourth in the shot put at 40-06.25.

On the girls side, Linley Rehkop was fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.62 seconds. She was also eighth in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.57, and fourth in the javelin at 113.08.25.

The FHS track teams will compete in the De Soto Invitational, Friday.

Golf team competes against MAAA teams

The Cats' golf team finished second among three conference teams in a match, April 12.

North County shot 172, Fredericktown shot 186, and Arcadia Valley shot 197.

Individual, nine-hole scores for the Cats were: Grant Ebert-44; Dalton Winick-46; Eli Aslinger-47; Braxton Neel-49; Braydon McMinn-51; and Garrett Ward-53.

The Cats play in the St. Pius Invitational today.

