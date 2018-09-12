Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown High School soccer team split a pair of matches last week.

September 4, the Cats won, 4-1 over Saxony Lutheran, in Cape Girardeau. Sophomore Nate Miller scored three times for Fredericktown, while sophomore Ruben Benitez added a goal.

Thursday, at Sikeston, the Cats lost 1-0 in overtime.

Fredericktown hosts North County this afternoon. The varsity match is at 4 p.m. with the junior varsity to follow.

Next week, the Cats will play in the Hillsboro Tournament. Fredericktown opens at 6:30 p.m., Monday, against St. Clair. The Cats play Washington, at 6 p.m., Tuesday. Thursday, FHS takes on the host Hawks at 6 p.m. Fredericktown will play Saturday with the time to be determined by the outcome of the first three matches.

