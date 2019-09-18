{{featured_button_text}}
Leyton Boswell fights to get past a Saxony Lutheran defender.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School soccer team split a pair of matches last week, here.

Fredericktown lost 3-2 to Saxony Lutheran in the home opener, Sept. 10. Patrick Sikes scored both FHS goals, unassisted.

Thursday, the Cats defeated Sikeston, 5-2, here. Sikes opened the scoring with an unassisted goal. Grant Shankle added another first half goal, heading in a rebound. Levi Burns also headed in a goal off a Leyton Boswell corner kick. Shankle added another unassisted goal, and Nate Miller wrapped up the Cats scoring with an assist from Russell Matthews. Levi Robinson made nine saves to preserve the victory for the Cats, 3-3.

Fredericktown plays at North County at 5 p.m., today (Sept. 18).

