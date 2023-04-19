The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team capped off the annual Hillsboro Invitational Tournament with a 2-0 victory over De Soto, Saturday.

The team played to a 0-0 tie at halftime. In the second half, Fredericktown got goals from freshmen Lauren Hale and Maddy Saffell. Hale and Aiana McLaughlin combined for the shutout in goal.

Earlier in pool play in the tournament Fredericktown lost 3-1 to Lutheran South, April 13. Lyndee Hinkle scored the Cats goal.

April 11, the Cats tied host Hillsboro, 1-1. Hinkle scored the Cats' goal, assisted by Dani West.

The Cats play at St. Clair, Thursday.