Soccer Cats top North County

The Fredericktown High School boys soccer team improved to 3-2 on the season by defeating North County, 6-1, Sept. 14, here.

Senior Austin Pullen scored the first two goals for the Cats. Both were assisted by senior Eddie Lopez.

Pullen scored again on an assist by junior Conor Rouse to give the Cats a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Pullen opened the scoring in the second half on another assist by Rouse. Rouse assisted on goal No. 5, scored by freshman Reid Simmons. Simmons scored the Cats' sixth goal, which was unassisted.

The Cats began play in the 15th Annual Hillsboro Boys Tournament, Monday. Fredericktown lost 6-0 to the host Hawks. The Cats played Pacific (Sept. 20), and they play Washington at 5:45 p.m., today (Sept. 21) to complete pool play.

FHS will play for first, third, fifth, or seventh, Saturday, with the opponent and time determined by how the team finishes in pool play.