Soccer Cats win senior night match

The Fredericktown High School soccer team defeated St. Paul, 7-0, Monday to improve to 2-2 on the season.

It was senior night for the Cats, and senior Austin Pullen assisted on the opening goal by Marcos Navarette. Conor Rouse scored to make it 2-0. Then, Brandon Martinez scored off a Rouse corner kick. The Cats led 3-0 at halftime.

Navarette opened the second half with a goal, and assisted on Rouse's second of the match to make it 5-0. Pullen scored, assisted by Rouse, and Oscar Millan closed out the scoring with a goal assisted by Gage Montgomery.

September 6, the Cats loss 7-1, at Saxony Lutheran. Pullen scored with an assist by Bradley Lord.

The Cats lost 4-0, Sept. 8, at Farmington. The junior varsity Cats played the Knights to a 0-0 tie.

Fredericktown hosts North County at 5:30 p.m., today (Sept. 14).