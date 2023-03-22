The Fredericktown High School soccer team took home first place in the Kelly Tournament, March 17-18.

The Cats tied Massac County (Illinois), 0-0, Friday evening. Saturday, the Cats earned another tie against the host Lady Hawks. The score was 1-1.

The Cats then defeated the De Soto Dragons 7-0 to take the tournament championship.

In the tournament, Gabbie McFadden and Lyndee Hinkle each scored twice. Lauren Hale, Livee McFadden, Oslynn O'Brien, and Julie Lunsford each scored single gals for the Cats. Hale also had two shutouts in goal for Fredericktown.

Monday (March 20), the Cats opened the regular and MAAA season with a 6-0 victory over North County, here.

Livee McFadden and O’Brien each scored two goals. Hinkle and Julie Lunsford each had one goal. Hale picked up another shutout in goal.

The Cats play at Tuesday, at St. Vincent.