Soccer Cats win tournament

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team won the Christian High School Tournament, April 29-30, in O'Fallon, Missouri.

The Cats opened the tournament, Friday, with a 13-0 victory over the STEAM Academy (McCluer South Berkeley) Bulldogs. Ava Penuel and Alivia Buxton each scored three goals for the Cats. Lydia Mell and Kyndal Dodd each scored twice, and Ryleigh Gresham, Callie Slinkard, and Makayla Bowman each had a goal. Buxton led with five assists. Penuel had two, and Gabbie McFadden and Dodd each had one assist.

Saturday, the Cats played two matches. They opened with a 5-1 victory over Saxony Lutheran. The match was tied at 1-1 at halftime. Buxton scored four times for Fredericktown. Penuel also had a goal. Sarinah Lewis and Penuel had assists for Fredericktown.

The Cats completed the tournament with a 10-4 victory over the host Eagles. Buxton scored eight goals. Penuel and McFadden each had one. McFadden had two assists.

The Cats host North County, May 9.

Golf Team takes fourth in MAAA Tournament

The FHS golfers finished fourth in the MAAA Conference Tournament May 2, at Crown Pointe Golf Club.

Individual scores for the Cats were: Dalton Winick - 79; Grant Ebert - 80; Braxton Neel - 91; Braydon McMinn - 97; Eli Aslinger - 99; and Aiden DeSpain - 118. Winick finished in a tie for fourth overall and Ebert was seventh. They both earned all conference honors with their rounds.

In a match, April 27, at Potosi, the Cats won with a score of 173. The host Trojans shot 197. Individual, nine-hole scores were: DeSpain - 40; Ebert - 43; McMinn - 42; Neel - 48; Winick - 50; and Aslinger - 53. DeSpain earned medalist honors with his round.

The Blackcat golf team is 5-2 on the season in the MAAA conference.

The team plays in the district tournament, May 9.

Track teams compete at Farmington

Fredericktown's junior varsity track athletes competed April 26, at Farmington in the Black Knight JV Invitational.

The following earned medals for their performances: Nolan Holland - 2nd high jump; PJ Reutzel - 3rd 100 hurdles, 3rd Triple Jump, 3rd 4x100m relay; Calie Allgier - 3rd 200m, 3rd Long Jump, 3rd 4x100m relay; Alli Francis - 3rd High Jump, 3rd 4x100m relay; Laynee King - 3rd 4x100m relay.

"Our young athletes continue to improve as the season goes on," Coach Joe Garrity said.

The following achieved personal records in the meet: Braden Braswell, Carter Cheaney, Nolan Holland, Simon Kelly, Dane Sensel, Alli Francis, Laynee King, Laci McClellan, PJ Reutzel, and Calie Allgier.

The varsity teams competed in the MAAA Conference Meet, April 29, at Farmington.

Senior Marshall Long won the conference championship in the discus with a personal best throw of 45.39 meters. Long also took second place in the shot put.

Also earning medals were senior Lane Sikes, third in the 300m hurdles, and junior Linley Rehkop, second in the javelin and third in the High Jump.

The following athletes contributed points for the team: Calie Allgier, PJ Reutzel, Laynee King, Alli Francis, Carter Cheaney, Mark Heine and Nolan Holland. Junior Ania McLaughlin and Senior Curtis Lewis also set personal records in their throwing events.

The Cats will compete in a thrower's only meet, May 4, at Ste Genevieve. The whole squad will be at Hillsboro, Friday.

Baseball Cats win two of three

The Blackcats baseball team defeated Perryville and Potosi, last week before losing to Central, Friday.

April 26, FHS won 14-10, at Perryville. Easton Wood, Zander Stephens, and Ryan Souden each had three hits. Wood and Souden each scored three times, while Benji Brubacher drove home four runs.

The next day, the Cats won 10-5, at Potosi. The game was tied at 5-5 after seven innings. The Cats scored five in the top of the ninth to win it. Ethan Marler pitched 3.1 scoreless innings in relief to earn the victory. Wood and Stephens each had three hits. Wood scored three times, and Souden drove home three runs.

April 29, the Cats lost 14-2 to Central, here. Ryan Souden had the Cats' only hit. Garrett Marler and Ethan Marler scored Fredericktown's two runs.

Fredericktown is competing in the MAAA Tournament this week.

