The Fredericktown High School soccer team opened the Hillsboro Tournament with a 6-0 victory over St. Clair, Monday.

Skyler Holland scored twice, and Lane Wagganer, Nate Miller, Grant Shankle and Ruben Benitez also each scored for the Blackcats (4-1), who also face Washington (Tuesday, after press time) and Hillsboro (Thursday) in pool play this week. The tournament finals will be Saturday.

Last week, the Cats came from behind to defeat the North County Raiders, 3-2, here. Shankle scored twice and Holland added a goal for the Cats.

