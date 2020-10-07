 Skip to main content
Soccer Pink Out Night, Oct. 14
The Fredericktown High School soccer team will have its "Pink Out" night, Oct. 14, when the Cats host Saxony Lutheran.

Cats' Coach Jamie McCoy said the FHS soccer field will be decorated in pink. The players will be holding signs that say "I play for (person's name)" and the signs will be hung up on the concession stand. 

Anyone planning to attend the match can print out a sign from the Democrat News website (democratnewsonline.com) or the Democrat News Facebook page. Also, anyone who has been affected by breast cancer is invited to stand on the field during introductions and be recognized as a group.

