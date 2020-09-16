Soccer, tennis teams stay busy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School soccer Blackcats lost 2-0 at Saxony Lutheran, Sept. 8.

September 10, Fredericktown lost 4-1 at Farmington. The Cats scored first, as Patrick Sikes converted on a Leyton Boswell corner kick with 18:01 to play in the first half. Farmington scored 36 seconds later to tie the game and took the lead for good on a goal with 8:15 to play in the half.

The Cats play twice this week. They host North County, Sept. 16 and then host St. Clair Sept. 17. Thursday's contest will also be senior night for the Blackcats.

Next week, Fredericktown will play in the Hillsboro Tournament. FHS plays the host Hawks at 4 p.m., Sept. 21. The outcome of that match will determine the Cats' opponent Sept. 23.

The FHS softball team played in the Chaffee Tournament, Sept. 12. Fredericktown lost three close games by a combined six runs, including two extra inning contests. The Cats lost 7-6 to Chaffee in eight innings. They followed with a 12-11, eight-inning loss to Doniphan and a 9-5 loss to Twin Rivers.

September 9, the team lost 6-4 at Van Buren. The next night, they lost 12-0 to North County, here.

Fredericktown is at Farmington, Thursday.

