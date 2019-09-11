{{featured_button_text}}
Softball Cats Open Season With Three Victories

Fredericktown first baseman Makyala Tourville fields a ground ball and beats the Saxony Lutheran runner to the bag in the Cats 13-9 victory, Thursday, here. The Blackcats softball team had a successful week last week, also defeating Herculaneum, 6-0, Wednesday. The Cats then improved to 3-0 with a 9-8 victory over Jefferson, Monday, here. FHS hosts Van Buren at 4:30 p.m., today (Sept. 11).

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
