Softball Cats fall to Raiders, Donettes

The Fredericktown High School softball team lost 7-3, Sept. 22, at North County.

The Raiders scored four in the first inning and led 7-0 after four. The Cats picked up a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Sadie Gibson, Emma Wengler, and Faith Kinkead each had two hits for the Cats. Gibson drove home two runs.

September 20, the Cats lost 9-8 at Doniphan. The game was tied at 8-8 until the Donettes scored in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Wengler, Gibson, and Kinkead each had three hits.

The Cats are at St. Pius, Sept. 28. They host St. Clair, Monday for senior night.