The Fredericktown High School softball team is playing in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament this week.

Fredericktown got the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 Sikeston at 4:30 p.m., today (Oct. 16), in Perryville. The winner will play top-seeded Notre Dame, 4 p.m., Thursday.

The Cats lost 11-10, Oct. 9, at Chaffee. They lost 6-0, Monday (Oct. 14), at St. Clair.

