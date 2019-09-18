{{featured_button_text}}
elders on the hill

Kiley Elders fires a pitch to the plate against Van Buren, Sept. 11.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School softball team played a pair of games last week.

Wednesday, the Cats came from behind to defeat the Van Buren Bulldogs, 6-3.

Fredericktown got on the board first, with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Van Buren scored one in the second and two in the fourth. The Bulldogs led 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Fredericktown tied the game and then won it on a 3-run, walk-off home run by Alivia Clark. 

Clark and Brezlyn Boswell each had two hits, including a home run. Makayla had a double and drive home the other FHS run.

Kiley Elders got the victory for FHS, going seven innings and not allowing an earned run. She allowed just four hits and struck out four.

Thursday, the Cats lost 7-1 to North County. Trista Wagganer doubled and scored the Cats' only run in the sixth inning. Alex Sikes had a double and Clark singled for the only other FHS hits.

Fredericktown hosts Farmington, Thursday.

