The Fredericktown High School softball team recently completed a busy stretch of the season, playing five times in five days.

The Cats lost 15-0 to Perryville, Monday, here.

Saturday, the Cats lost 10-5 to St. Pius and lost 12-5 to St. Clair in the St. Pius Tournament.

Friday, FHS lost 13-6 to Valley Park.

The Cats lost 8-1, Thursday, at Farmington.

Fredericktown plays Cape Central, today, here.

