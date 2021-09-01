Softball Cats win opener at new field

The Fredericktown High School softball team won its home opener at the new sports complex, Monday.
A large crowd enjoyed the new softball field and saw the Blackcats defeat visiting Jefferson, 14-3 in five innings.
Fredericktown jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. The Cats added a run in the second and then broke the game open with six more in the third.
The Cats banged out eight hits and added 12 walks and 15 stolen bases in the victory. Trista Thompson scored twice and stole three bases. Senior Makayla Tourville had two hits, two runs, and two RBI. Keira Haferkamp also scored twice.
Senior Kiley Elders had a double and two RBI. She also got the victory on the mound. She pitched five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out five batters.
Saturday, the Cats lost three games at the Chaffee Tournament. They lost 10-3 to the (Cape) Notre Dame junior varsity. They lost 8-7 to Cape Central, and they lost 5-1 to the host, Chaffee.
Fredericktown plays at Herculaneum today and hosts Saxony Lutheran Thursday.
FHS volleyball win battle of Blackcats
The Fredericktown High School volleyball team defeated Herculaneum in straight sets, 25-18, 25-16, 25-13, Monday, here.
Reagan Asher led the Cats with seven kills, and Linley Rehkop had five. Ava Penuel had 12 assists, while PJ Reutzel added nine. Kyndal Dodd led with seven total blocks.
The Cats host Scott City today and South Iron, Thursday.
Cross Country runs at Jackson
The Blackcats Cross Country team kicked off its season at the Jackson Invitational Aug. 28.
Each grade level ran separately for this event. The following Blackcats ran: Laci McClellan - 9th grade;
Braden Braswell - 10th; Caleb Jenkerson - 11th; Mark Heine - 11th; Isaac Pirtle - 11th; Patience Garland - 11th; Ava Laut - 12th; Belle Hanshew - 12th.
Coach Joe Garrity said every runner had a strong race, especially considering the heat they had to run in.
Laut, medaled at the meet, finishing in the top 25 (15th) in her race.
The Blackcats high school and middle school teams will run at the Arcadia Valley Invitational on Saturday, September 11th.
Football Cats lose opener at Jefferson
The Fredericktown High School football team lost 50-0, Friday, at Jefferson.
Blue Jays running back Will Breeze opened the scoring with 9:01 to play in the first quarter. His PAT made it 7-0. After both teams played some good defense on the next three drives, Jefferson quarterback Drew Breeze scored with 3:06 to play in the first. He added a touchdown pass to Colton Richardson to end the first quarter and Jefferson led 21-0. The Blue Jays added two more scores in the second quarter and led 35-0 at halftime.
Junior Kaleb Walker led the Cats with four carries for 34 yards on the ground. Lane Sikes caught two passes for 11 yards. Isaac Smith led the defense with six solo tackles.
The Cats play at Potosi, Friday night. The Trojans are coming off a 38-34 loss at Owensville, Friday night.
Tennis team loses at Kennett
The FHS girls tennis team lost 9-0, at Kennett, Monday.
Clara Basden had the Cats’ best performance in No. 6 singles, dropping her match, 8-3.
The Cats host Farmington, Thursday.