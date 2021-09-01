Softball Cats win opener at new field

The Fredericktown High School softball team won its home opener at the new sports complex, Monday.

A large crowd enjoyed the new softball field and saw the Blackcats defeat visiting Jefferson, 14-3 in five innings.

Fredericktown jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. The Cats added a run in the second and then broke the game open with six more in the third.

The Cats banged out eight hits and added 12 walks and 15 stolen bases in the victory. Trista Thompson scored twice and stole three bases. Senior Makayla Tourville had two hits, two runs, and two RBI. Keira Haferkamp also scored twice.

Senior Kiley Elders had a double and two RBI. She also got the victory on the mound. She pitched five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out five batters.

Saturday, the Cats lost three games at the Chaffee Tournament. They lost 10-3 to the (Cape) Notre Dame junior varsity. They lost 8-7 to Cape Central, and they lost 5-1 to the host, Chaffee.

Fredericktown plays at Herculaneum today and hosts Saxony Lutheran Thursday.

