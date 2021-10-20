Softball season ends in district semifinals

The Fredericktown High School softball team competed in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament, last week in St. Louis.

In the opening round, the Cats, seeded 4th, defeated 5th seed and host (St. Louis) Notre Dame, 5-3.

Notre Dame scored in the top of the first inning, but the Cats responded with two to take the lead. FHS tacked on three more in the bottom of the second to grab a 5-1 lead. Notre Dame scored twice in the sixth, but that was the end of the scoring.

Kiley Elders went all seven innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits. She struck out five batters and walked zero.

At the plate, Elders had a double and two runs batted in. Sadie Gibson had a single, two stolen bases and scored twice. Makayla also drove in two runs for the Cats.

With the victory, the Cats next faced top seed Doniphan in the tournament semifinals, Friday. The Dons defeated the Cats, 10-0.

Sadie Gibson had a double and Jada Reagan had a single for the Cats, who finish he season at 7-13.

