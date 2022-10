The Cats lost 13-3 to (St. Louis) Notre Dame in the first round of the Class 3, District 1 Tournament.

Fredericktown scored all of its runs in the top of the first inning. Laynee King, Sadie Gibson, and Allie Bloom all got base hits and came around to score. Abby Kinkead drove home two of her teammates. Gibson, Kinkead, and Miley Wengler each had two hits.