Softball team comes back to top Chaffee

The Fredericktown High School softball team recorded a come from behind victory, Oct. 5, against Chaffee, here.

The Lady Devils scored four in the first inning, but Fredericktown took the lead with five in the bottom of the second inning. Chaffee tied the game and retook the lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Fredericktown scored two in the sixth to take the lead back for good.

Callie Allgier pitched all seven innings, allowing two earned runs on nine hits. She also had two hits and three RBI. Braelynn Sarakas had two hits and two runs scored.

