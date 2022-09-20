Softball team goes 2-3

The Fredericktown High School softball team won two of its last five games.

The Cats lost a 14-11 slug fest against Saxony Lutheran, Sept. 13, here. Callie Allgier went 4-6 in the game with two runs scored and two RBI. Sadie Gibson was 3-6 and scored three runs. Emma Wengler and Allie Bloom each had two hits and two RBI. Laynee King and Braelynn Sarakas each had two hits.

September 16, the Cats lost 7-4 to the host team in the St. Pius Tournament. Bloom was 2-3 with two runs scored. Abby Kinkead also had two hits.

Fredericktown continued tournament play, Saturday, winning two games. They defeated Herculaneum, 16-9, as Bloom was 3-5 with a home run and four RBI. Wengler and Abby Kinkead also had three hits. Wengler scored four runs.

In their other game, Saturday, the Cats defeated Valley Park, 6-5 with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Fredericktown had just four hits, including a two-run double by Kinkead. Allgier doubled and walked and scored twice.

Monday, Sept. 19, the Cats lost 3-1 to Perryville, here. FHS had 11 hits, including three by Allgier, but only scored one run.

The team will play at North County, Thursday.