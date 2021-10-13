Softball team in district tourney

The Fredericktown High School softball team is competing in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament, this week at Notre Dame High School in St. Louis.

The Cats, seeded fourth, played No. 5 seed Notre Dame, Oct. 12 (after press time). The winner plays at 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Oct. 6, the Cats lost 14-4, at Chaffee. Chaffee scored five in the bottom of the second and still led 5-0 until Fredericktown scored four in the fifth. The Red Devils responded with nine runs to end the game.

For Fredericktown, Emma Wengler was 2-for-3 with a double and drove home a run. Sadie Gibson and Calie Allgier each had a hit and run scored.

