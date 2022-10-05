Softball tops St. Clair on senior night

The Fredericktown High School softball team held its senior night, Monday (Oct. 3).

Fredericktown seniors Emma Wengler, Kindal Neel, and Faith Kinkead, and their parents were recognized before the game.

The game went just 2.5 innings, as the Cats offense exploded for a 24-3 victory. All nine Fredericktown batters scored two or more runs. Sadie Gibson had three hits and scored three runs. Callie Allgier drove home four runs. Wengler scored three runs and drove home three as well.

September 28 the Cats won 10-9, at St. Pius. The host Lancers jumped to an 8-3 early lead, but FHS battled back with two runs in the third inning, four in the fourth, and the winning tally in the sixth. Allgier was 5-5 with three RBI. Allie Bloom went 4-4, and Terri Duffel had three hits. Allgier pitched six innings in relief and allowed just one unearned run.

The Cats lost 15-0, Sept. 27, at Sikeston. Bloom had two of the Cats' five hits.

Fredericktown hosts Chaffee today (Oct. 5). The district tournament begins next week.