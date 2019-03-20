Try 3 months for $3

For some schools, the spring sports season began Friday.

At FHS, the baseball, girls soccer, and track teams get things started this week. The Blackcats' golfers tee it up next week.

The baseball Blackcats got going Monday, topping St. Vincent, 7-1, and host a pair of games, Saturday.

The soccer Cats shutout North County, 4-0, Monday and are at De Soto, Thursday.

The track teams had a practice meet Tuesday, and get the regular season started with the Raider Relays, March 27.

The golf squad plays on the road March 26-27 and hosts its only home match March 28.

