Due to Wednesday’s storm, the Missouri track and field championships have been moved from Friday and Saturday at Jefferson City High School to just Saturday, at three different locations. Three FHS athletes will be competing in the Class 3 meet, at Audrey J. Walton Track & Field facility on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.

According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, gates will be opened at 8 a.m. as all field events will begin at 9 a.m. The running events will begin at 10 a.m. Admission for the day will be $8 for anyone over the age of 5.

Fredericktown’s Alex Sikes will be competing in the girls javelin at 9 a.m. The Cats’ Patrick Sikes will run in the 110 meter hurdles. Prelims are at 10:10 a.m., and the final will be at 12:10 p.m.

Blaine Fingers will be representing FHS in the 200 and 400 meter dashes. The prelims for the boys 200 is at 10:50 a.m., and the final is at 3:20 p.m. The 400 meter dash final is at 2:20 p.m.

