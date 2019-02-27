Try 1 month for 99¢

Men’s and Coed League Softball

There will be an organizational meeting for Men’s and Coed league softball at 6 p.m., March 8, at New Era Bank.

Interested coaches/team representatives should attend to review rules. Men’s games will be on Tuesday evenings, Fridays for Coed.

For more information contact Kevin Kemp at the information line 573-783-9732 or email kdkemp.11@gmail.com

