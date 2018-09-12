The Fredericktown High School Tennis Team continues its very busy schedule with another full week of action.
Last week, the Lady Cats played three matches and competed in a tournament.
September 4, the Cats defeated North County, 9-0. In singles action, Taylor Starkey won No. 1, 8-1. Victoria Peppers won No. 2, 8-3. Liz Hinkle won No. 3, 8-6. Sophie Rehkop won No. 4, 8-2. Maddie McClellan won No. 5, 8-3. Alyssa Pierson won No. 6, 8-1. In doubles, Starkey and Peppers won 8-2. Hinkle and Rehkop won 8-5, and Pierson and Skylar Hennen won 8-2.
September 5, the Cats lost 9-0 to Kennett.
September 6, the Fredericktown played in the Sikeston Invitational Tournament. In singles, Starkey won her opening round match 8-0, and won her semifinal, 8-6. Peppers won her opener 8-2 and won 8-5 in the semifinals. The two Lady Cats squared off in the singles finals with Peppers winning, 8-4. In doubles, Pierson/Hennen and Hinkle/Rehkop were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
September 7, the Cats topped Arcadia Valley, 9-0. Starkey won 8-1, Peppers won 8-0, Hinkle won 8-0, Rehkop won 8-2, McClellan won 8-6, and Pierson won by forfeit. In doubles, Starkey/Peppers won 8-1, Hinkle/Rehkop won 8-4, and Pierson/Hennen won by forfeit.
September 10, the cats lost 7-2 to St. Pius. Peppers won 8-5 in singles and Starkey/Peppers won 8-5 in doubles.
The Cats host Windsor, today.
