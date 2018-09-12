Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Sophie Rehkop with a forehand shot in a doubles match

 DN file photo

The Fredericktown High School Tennis Team continues its very busy schedule with another full week of action.

Last week, the Lady Cats played three matches and competed in a tournament.

September 4, the Cats defeated North County, 9-0. In singles action, Taylor Starkey won No. 1, 8-1. Victoria Peppers won No. 2, 8-3. Liz Hinkle won No. 3, 8-6. Sophie Rehkop won No. 4, 8-2. Maddie McClellan won No. 5, 8-3. Alyssa Pierson won No. 6, 8-1. In doubles, Starkey and Peppers won 8-2. Hinkle and Rehkop won 8-5, and Pierson and Skylar Hennen won 8-2.

September 5, the Cats lost 9-0 to Kennett. 

September 6, the Fredericktown played in the Sikeston Invitational Tournament. In singles, Starkey won her opening round match 8-0, and won her semifinal, 8-6. Peppers won her opener 8-2 and won 8-5 in the semifinals. The two Lady Cats squared off in the singles finals with Peppers winning, 8-4. In doubles, Pierson/Hennen and Hinkle/Rehkop were eliminated in the quarterfinals. 

Taylor Starkey serves the ball for the Lady Cats.

September 7, the Cats topped Arcadia Valley, 9-0. Starkey won 8-1, Peppers won 8-0, Hinkle won 8-0, Rehkop won 8-2, McClellan won 8-6, and Pierson won by forfeit. In doubles, Starkey/Peppers won 8-1, Hinkle/Rehkop won 8-4, and Pierson/Hennen won by forfeit.

Fredericktown's Alyssa Pierson gets ready to hit a forehand return.

September 10, the cats lost 7-2 to St. Pius. Peppers won 8-5 in singles and Starkey/Peppers won 8-5 in doubles.

The Cats host Windsor, today.

