Fredericktown High School's tennis team competed in the MAAA meet, last week at Farmington.
The Cats' duo of Liz Hinkle and Skylar Hennen took first place in No. 1 doubles. They defeated Julie Farr and Nicole Martin of North County, 8-3 to win the championship. The pair topped Whitaker/Hornsey of Potosi, 8-5 in the semifinals.
Sophie Rehkop took second place in No. 3 singles. In the opening round, she won 8-3 over Kalia Keith of Arcadia Valley. Rehkop then defeated Lauren Politte of North County, 8-5, in the semifinals. In the championship match, she lost 8-3 to Taylor Campbell of Potosi.
Hennen added a third place finish in No. 2 singles for the Cats. She won her third place match 8-0 over Susan Rippee of Farmington.
October 1, the Cats played their final home match of the season. They defeated Arcadia Valley, 7-2. Hennen, Rehkop, senior Alyssa Pierson, and Bailey White won their singles matches. Fredericktown won all three doubles matches.
Fredericktown plays in the individual district tournament, Saturday.
