Tennis Cats lose close match with Arcadia Valley

The Fredericktown High School tennis team played lost a close home match, Friday against Arcadia Valley.
The Cats lost 5-4. In singles, Skylar Hennen lost 8-4, Sophie Rehkop won, 8-1, Sydney Bell won 8-0, Bailey White lost 8-6, Emiley Green lost 8-2, and Grace Lewis won 8-1. In doubles, Hennen/Bell lost 8-3; Rehkop/White won 8-2; and Green/Lewis lost 8-0.
Fredericktown's No. 2 doubles team of Sophie Rehkop and Bailey White took second place at the Sikeston Invitational, Sept. 10.
September 8, the Cats lost 9-0, at North County.
In their most recent match, they lost 7-2, Monday at St. Pius.
Fredericktown hosts Windsor, today and are at Potosi, Thursday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!