hennen

Skylar Hennen hits a backhand return in a doubles victory (with partner Liz Hinkle) against Farmington.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School tennis team played three matches this past week.

September 3, the Cats lost 9-0 at Potosi.

September 5, the Cats hosted Farmington. Fredericktown lost 6-3. Liz Hinkle won No. 1 singles, 8-6. Skylar Hennen won No. singles 2 singles, 8-5. The two paired up to win their doubles match, 8-5.

September 9, the Cats lost 9-0, at Kennett.

Fredericktown plays in the Sikeston Invitational, Thursday and at Arcadia Valley, Friday.

