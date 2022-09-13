Tennis Cats split four matches.

The FHS tennis team finished 2-2 in their most recent matches.

September 6, the Cats lost 8-1 to North County, here. Clara Basden recorded an 8-2 victory in her No. 4 singles match for the Cats.

September 7, the Cats earned a 5-4 victory over Saxony Lutheran, here. In singles, Basden won 8-2, Dani West won her No. 5 singles match, 8-6, and Nina Lewis won No. 6, 8-4. Grace Lewis and Basden won in No. 2 doubles, 8-3. West and Nina Lewis won No. 3 doubles, 8-4.

The Cats won 9-0, at Charleston, Sept. 8. Sydney Bell won No. 1 singles, 8-3. Emily Geen won No. 2 singles, 8-1. Grace Lewis won 8-3. Basden won 8-1, West won 8-2, and Nina Lewis won 8-0. In doubles, Bell and Geen won 8-6, Grace Lewis and Basden won 8-2, and West and Nina Lewis won 8-0.

September 12, the Cats lost 7-2, at St. Pius. Basden won her singles match by default, and she and Grace Lewis won 8-6 in doubles.