The Fredericktown High School Tennis Team improved to 5-5 on the season with a pair of victories in the last week.

The Cats won six matches to three, over Windsor, Wednesday, here. In singles action, Taylor Starkey won 8-0, Victoria Peppers won 8-2, Liz Hinkle won 8-0, and Skylar Hennen won 8-4. Sophie Rehkop lost 8-1, and Maddie McClellan lost 9-7. In doubles, Starkey and Peppers won 8-1, and Hinkle and Rehkop won 8-5. Hennen and Alyssa Pierson lost 9-7.

Thursday, the Cats lost 5-4, at Potosi. Starkey, Peppers, and McClellan won their singles matches. Starkey and Peppers also won their doubles match.

Monday, (Sept. 17), the Cats won 5-4, at Notre Dame. Starkey, Peppers, and Rehkop won their singles matches. Starkey/Peppers and Hinkle/Hennen won in doubles.

The Cats are at North County, Thursday.

