{{featured_button_text}}
sophie rehkop

Sophie Rehkop hits a forehand return against Potosi, Thursday. Rehkop won her singles match, 8-6, against the Trojans.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown High School tennis team lost a pair of matches last week.

Fredericktown lost 5-4 at Windsor, Sept. 18 and lost 6-3 to Potosi, Sept. 19, here.

At Windsor, Maddie McClellan won her No. 4 singles match, 8-3. Alyssa Pierson won in No. 5 singles, 8-2, and Bailey White won in No. 6 singles, 8-4. Pierson and White won their doubles match, 8-4. Sophie Rehkop and McClellan lost their doubles match in a tiebreaker, as the Cats narrowly missed a team match victory.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Thursday, Skylar Hennen and Rehkop won their singles matches and Liz Hinkle combined with Hennen to win their doubles match.

The Cats host North County, Thursday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments